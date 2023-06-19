London to Brighton Bike Ride: Police investigation after cyclist dies
Police are investigating the death of a cyclist taking part in the London to Brighton Bike Ride.
The rider, a man in his 60s, died in Redehall Road in the Smallfield area of Surrey on Sunday morning, police said.
His next of kin have been informed.
"We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward to help our investigation into the circumstances of this incident," a Surrey Police spokesperson said.
Surrey Police said officers were called to the scene at 09:56 BST by paramedics who were "responding to a medical emergency".
The cyclist died at the scene, police said. The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been revealed.
The annual London to Brighton Bike Ride sees thousands of riders cycle a 54 mile (86.9km) route from the capital to the coast while raising funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
Charmaine Griffiths, chief executive of the BHF, said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the rider's loved ones."
Road closures put in place to redirect participants of the race have since been lifted.
