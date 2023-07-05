Surrey NHS worker aged 75 celebrates its 75th anniversary
A 75-year-old NHS worker is joining celebrations to commemorate the health service's 75th anniversary.
Mike Furness-Jones, a Surrey-based administration assistant in ophthalmology, was born in July 1947 - the year before the NHS opened.
His mother just missed out on free healthcare to deliver her new baby and had to pay one and sixpence for a midwife.
Mr Furness-Jones said he felt proud to work for the NHS.
"If I can assist the hard-working nurses and doctors in a small way every day, then I'm doing my bit to make a difference to people's lives," he said.
The former learning disability services manager also worked on a homelessness project in Guildford before embarking on a career change in 2020.
He joined the Royal Surrey Hospital's eye clinic and now collects patient notes every morning and afternoon, helping the medical secretaries.
"I love the people I work with - they are a very supportive team," Mr Furness-Jones said. "We have a bit of a laugh, which is important."
Although Mr Furness-Jones could have retired years ago, he is passionate about the mental health benefits of remaining at work and says it does wonders for his self-esteem.
"I'm recognised for making a difference in my role and I am regularly thanked by the doctors and staff, which gives me a great sense of satisfaction," he said.
