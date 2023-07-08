Man assaulted in Bagshot High Street dies in hospital
A man who was assaulted in Surrey has died in hospital.
Officers were called to reports of an assault in Bagshot High Street at about 10:00 BST on 15 June.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remained until his death on Thursday, Surrey Police said. His next of kin has been informed.
A man, 38, from Reading, previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm remains in police custody while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact police.
