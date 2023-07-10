Man bailed after Guildford knife attack arrest
- Published
A man arrested after two men were seriously injured in a knife attack in Guildford has been released on bail.
The men in their 20s were found with stab wounds after officers were flagged down near the Charcoal Grill in Park Street at about 03:55 BST on Saturday.
Both men have since been released from hospital, a Surrey Police spokesman said.
The 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.
Surrey Police said their investigations were continuing.
