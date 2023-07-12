Surrey care home for autistic people rated inadequate
- Published
Staff at a care home for people with autism and learning disabilities stopped people leaving their rooms and did not always treat them as equals, a watchdog has found.
Staff shortages at Nutbush Cottage also meant some carers worked 48-hour shifts and there were not enough people to keep residents safe.
The residential home for up to four people was rated inadequate.
The BBC has approached the home in Horley, Surrey, for comment.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited the home in April and May.
Rebecca Bauers, the CQC's director for people with a learning disability and autistic people, said leaders at the home were focused on routines instead of people and did not give staff effective training on how to support and care for residents.
She said: "While we saw staff show kindness to people, they didn't always treat them as equals.
"People weren't always given choices about what they wanted to do, and staff didn't know how to work with people who didn't communicate verbally.
"Inspectors saw people become distressed when staff blocked them leaving their rooms without this being part of their care plan or legally approved."
Inspectors found people's health needs were not always tracked, some staff showed a lack of empathy, dignity and privacy was not always respected, and residents were at risk of receiving incorrect medicines.
They also found the main bathroom did not have a door lock and one person had not had a curtain for several months.
The home is now in special measures and is to be kept under review.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.