Frensham: Public warned of blue-green algae danger in pond

Frensham Great Pond with algaeWaverly Borough Council
Frensham Great Pond has been hit by algae

People visiting Frensham Common in Surrey are being warned to keep out of the pond, after an outbreak of blue-green algae.

Waverley Borough Council said pets should also be kept away from Frensham Great Pond.

The algae is caused by warm weather and heavy rainfall, and is particularly poisonous for dogs.

In humans contact can cause eye irritation, rashes, blistering, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and nausea.

