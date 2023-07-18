Frensham: Public warned of blue-green algae danger in pond
- Published
People visiting Frensham Common in Surrey are being warned to keep out of the pond, after an outbreak of blue-green algae.
Waverley Borough Council said pets should also be kept away from Frensham Great Pond.
The algae is caused by warm weather and heavy rainfall, and is particularly poisonous for dogs.
In humans contact can cause eye irritation, rashes, blistering, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and nausea.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.