Thomas Knyvett College: Three charged after teens attacked outside school
- Published
Two girls and a woman have been charged over an attack outside a school in Surrey.
Two teenagers were assaulted near the Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford on 6 February, police said.
A 15-year-old girl, from Stanwell, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm, racially aggravated assault, and sending a threatening message.
A 16-year-old girl, also from Stanwell, has been charged with causing actual bodily harm, and assault by beating.
Winnie Connors, 39, of Staines-upon-Thames, has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2007, Surrey Police said.
All are due to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on 7 August.
