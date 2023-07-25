Police release CCTV after robbery on train from Surrey to London
- Published
Police investigating a robbery on a train from Surrey to London have released a CCTV image.
An 18-year-old man was approached by a man on board a service between Salfords and Purley at about 16:00 BST on 20 June, British Transport Police said.
The man stole the victim's phone and then threatened him to make him reveal the passcode before getting off the train, with the phone, at Purley.
Police have asked anyone who recognises the man in the photo to contact them.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.