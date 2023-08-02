Ulez: Surrey County Council warns Ulez officials on signage
Transport for London (TfL) has been informed by Surrey County Council that warning cameras and signs for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) will not be allowed on roads in the county.
From 29 August drivers of the most polluting vehicles will have to pay £12.50 a day to drive anywhere in Greater London.
Motorists have been warned they could still be fined, even without signage.
A London deputy mayor described the council's decision as "disappointing".
The local authority said in a statement: "Surrey County Council has informed TfL that we will not enter into a Section 8 agreement which is needed for them to place signage and cameras on our highways, whilst there isn't any mitigation in place to minimise the impact of the expansion on Surrey residents."
The council said it had suggested during talks with TfL to include Surrey in a car scrappage scheme and increase bus services on the Surrey/London border.
Surrey and four outer London boroughs recently failed in a High Court challenge to have the Ulez expansion declared unlawful.
Roger Gough, the leader of Kent County Council, wrote to TfL in July, calling for the expansion to be halted. The council has also threatened to prevent any new Ulez signage.
Speaking to BBC Radio Surrey, Shirley Rodrigues, London's deputy mayor for environment and energy, said: "It's rather disappointing because the High Court was emphatic in its ruling."
She said Surrey County Council's move "increases the likelihood their residents could accidently incur a fine".
The RAC also called for the signs to be put up.
A spokesman said drivers "will end up having to pay the charge rather than having a chance to avoid the area in the first place."
