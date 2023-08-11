Raheem Sterling: Burglary investigation shelved by police
Police have shelved an investigation into a break-in at the home of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling.
Jewellery and watches worth £300,000 were reportedly stolen from the property in Oxshott, Surrey, while he was in Qatar on World Cup duty with England last year.
The player left England's World Cup camp in Al Khor after intruders broke into his home on 3 December 2022.
It happened just before 21:00 BST, Surrey Police said at the time.
In an update, Surrey Police said all lines of enquiry had been pursued and the matter would "sit on file" pending any new information coming to light.
The victim has been made aware of the decision, Surrey Police said.
