Horley crash: Witness appeal after child seriously hurt

Police carGetty Images
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses after a child suffered serious injuries in a crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a child suffered serious injuries in a crash in Surrey.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a child, who was on foot, in Smallfield Road, Horley, at 17:50 BST on Friday.

The road was closed in both directions and the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police are keen to speak to anybody with dashcam footage of the incident, which happened near the Kings Head pub.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.