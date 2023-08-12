Horley crash: Witness appeal after child seriously hurt
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a child suffered serious injuries in a crash in Surrey.
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a child, who was on foot, in Smallfield Road, Horley, at 17:50 BST on Friday.
The road was closed in both directions and the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Police are keen to speak to anybody with dashcam footage of the incident, which happened near the Kings Head pub.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.