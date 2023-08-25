Staines: Man dies in two-vehicle crash on the A30
A man in his 30s has died in a two-vehicle crash on the A30 in Surrey.
Surrey Police said it was called to a report of the collision between a car and a light goods vehicle at about 05:20 BST.
The driver of the car died at the scene and his next of kin are being supported by police.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force added. Both carriageways are currently closed.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
