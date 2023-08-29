Sara Sharif: Pakistan police widen search for family
Pakistan police said they are widening the search for the family of a 10-year-old girl found dead at her Surrey home.
Detectives launched an international manhunt after Sara Sharif's body was discovered by police at an address in Hammond Road, Woking, on 10 August.
Her father Urfan, his partner and Mr Urfan's brother, had travelled to Pakistan the previous day.
An inquest into Sara's death is due to open at Woking Coroner's Court on Tuesday.
Pakistan police told the BBC they had expanded the search to two more areas around the city of Jhelum - taking the total to four areas, having received new information from multiple sources.
A post-mortem examination failed to establish an exact cause of death, with Surrey Police saying further tests were being carried out.
The three people who are wanted by the police are Sara's father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28.
Officers also said Mr Sharif, 41, made the 999 call from Pakistan leading to them finding Sara's body, shortly after landing in Islamabad.
It later emerged Surrey Police had previous contact with the family, which the force described as "historic".
Surrey County Council also said the family were known to the authorities.
A court in Pakistan last week has said Mr Sharif's relatives in the country cannot be detained by police for questioning on his whereabouts.
It came after Mr Sharif's family said police had illegally detained two of his brothers who live in Pakistan.
Surrey Police recently launched a fresh appeal for information, and said they were working to piece together a picture of Sara's lifestyle.
Det Supt Mark Chapman said the impact of Sara's death continued to be felt deeply by the local and wider community, including among officers and staff.
Sara's head teachers and neighbours have paid tribute to the Year 5 pupil who had attended St Mary's C of E primary school in Byfleet.
However, those who knew Sara have described how she had been home-schooled since April.
One mother has revealed her daughter saw Sara with cuts and bruises at school but when her daughter asked Sara what had happened, she said she had fallen off her bike.
