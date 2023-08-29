Tory donor told to demolish five-star hotel wing in Egham
- Published
A Conservative Party donor has been told to demolish all or part of a five-star hotel he owns which hosted the signing of a Brexit deal.
Surinder Arora has been told by Runnymede Borough Council the Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel in Surrey had been extended without planning permission.
Mr Arora has until 7 October to appeal against the decision after he installed an extra wing at the Egham hotel.
In a statement he said he was "truly sorry for the mistakes made".
The hotel hosted the signing of the Windsor Framework in February, where Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen agreed on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Runnymede Borough Council said a Planning Enforcement Notice had been issued on 7 July requiring the hotel to either be returned to the original approved plans, or demolished.
The council said additional structures on the site had been built without planning permission.
A statement from the council continued: "It is understood that the developer is considering submitting a retrospective planning application to try to mitigate the impact upon the green belt caused by unauthorised construction works by knocking down other volume in the green belt.
"If such an application were to be received, it would be considered in line with normal planning processes."
Mr Arora said: "We are truly sorry for the mistakes made during the construction of the Fairmont Windsor Park.
"We are now constructively engaging with Runnymede council and other local stakeholders to find mutually acceptable solutions to the planning concerns which have been raised," he said.
"[We] also accept the need to remedy our mistakes."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.