Raheem Sterling: Man charged after Chelsea star World Cup burglary
- Published
A man has been charged after a break-in at the home of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling during the Qatar World Cup.
Jewellery and watches worth £300,000 were reportedly stolen from the property in Oxshott, Surrey, while Sterling was in Qatar with England.
The player left England's World Cup camp to be with family after intruders broke in on 3 December 2022.
Surrey Police said a man had been charged with 33 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary.
A spokeswoman for the force said Emiliano Krosi, 23, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, had been charged and remanded in custody.
She said he would appear at Guildford Crown Court on 21 September.
One of the offences Mr Krosi has been charged with relates to a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead, which was reported on 3 December 2022, she said.
Earlier this month, police said all lines of inquiry had been pursued and the matter would "sit on file" pending any new information coming to light.
They said the victim had been made aware of the decision. The force has not commented further on any new information it received since then.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.