Dorking lottery winner played game after seeing money spiders
A grandmother who bought a lottery ticket after seeing two money spiders has won £10,000 every month for the next 30 years.
Doris Stanbridge, 70, from Dorking, Surrey, said she was now able to retire with her 66-year-old husband Keith.
She said: "I wasn't planning on retiring for a few more years but I am going to stop working in the next few months."
She saw the two money spiders while at home and decided to buy a lucky dip.
Mrs Stanbridge said: "I was out in the kitchen when I felt something tickle my arm. I looked down and it was a money spider crawling off of my hand.
"I flicked it off, went into the conservatory and there was another one."
She told her daughters, who were with her at the time: "I should do the lottery."
After her win, she said: "I didn't think about the ticket. We had my 70th birthday party the night before so we had been busy.
"I was going through my emails, deleting bits and pieces when I saw one from The National Lottery saying: 'Congratulations, you're a winner'."
She said the couple had no plans to move house.
"We have always liked living here. We have just had the kitchen and conservatory done but now the rest of the house is looking tired so we need to tidy it up. I also want to have a new bathroom upstairs."
