HMP Send: Prisoners not prepared for digital world - report
A women's prison in Surrey is "failing to prepare prisoners for life in a digital society", a report has found.
The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) said it had highlighted the lack of IT provision at HMP Send near Woking for several years.
Samantha Coop, the board's chair, said prisoners released without digital skills faced difficulties reintegrating back into society.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.
Ms Coop said digital skills were now "essential for everyday life".
She said: "Send is lagging behind other prisons in this respect. We are pressing the Prison Service to give IT at Send a higher priority."
"Great efforts"
The IMB report said the number of prisoners released on temporary licence in order to secure employment remained "disappointingly low", reducing their chances of successful resettlement.
But the IMB also found there were "positive relationships" between prisoners and staff and "great efforts" were made to ensure the safety of inmates.
The report also said that staff made "every effort" to ensure prisoners had suitable accommodation on release.
