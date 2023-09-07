Sara Sharif: Appeal in Urdu launched to reach Pakistani community
Police investigating the death of Sara Sharif have translated their appeal into Urdu to reach Pakistani nationals.
Sara's body was found in her home in Woking on 10 August, a day after her family members flew to Pakistan.
Detectives are displaying posters in English and Urdu at the Surrey town's railway station and taxi ranks.
Officers who are fluent in Urdu are also supporting the investigation team to help translate information given by members of the public.
Surrey Police have also produced a video-format appeal in Urdu.
Detectives said they hope to reach Pakistani nationals living in Woking who do not speak English as their first language.
An international manhunt has been launched for Sara's father Urfan Sharif, 41, stepmother Beinash Batool, 29, and uncle Faisal Malikand, 28.
Mr Sharif and Ms Batool made their first public comments over the case in a video which was sent to the BBC this week.
The pair said they were willing to co-operate with the UK authorities to fight their case.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Surrey Police said searches were still being carried out at the address in Hammond Road, Horsell, where 10-year-old Sara's body was found, and the family's previous home in Eden Grove Road, Byfleet.
Mr Sharif's five other children were also believed to be with the group in Pakistan.
An inquest into Sara's death has been opened and adjourned, while a post-mortem examination has so far failed to determine the exact cause of her death but said it was "unlikely to be natural".
Surrey Police said it was still working with Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in its bid to locate Sara's family.
Det Supt Mark Chapman said: "We are working hard to progress the investigation into Sara's murder and a key part of this is piecing together information about her life from anyone who knew her or her family.
"Every single piece of information we receive is reviewed by the investigation team and further enquiries carried out if appropriate."
Speaking to a Polish TV station, Sara's mother Olga said the girl was so badly injured she did not recognise her when she saw her body.
Police in Pakistan recently widened their search, which began around the city of Jhelum in the Punjab.
