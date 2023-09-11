Anger over Surrey County Councils school transport failures
Surrey families have been left without school transport despite the county council promising to "learn lessons" after pupils were stranded last year.
Georgie Morris said her son, Greg, who has severe learning difficulties, missed the first four days of term.
She said she "stopped mentioning" going back to school once she realised transport would not be in place.
Surrey County Council bosses said there were issues finding suitable providers for a small number of children.
Ms Morris said she first had approval in June for transportation for 19-year-old Greg from his home in Dorking to New Malden College.
But having waited through the summer for details to be confirmed she claims she was told the day before Greg was due to go back on 5 September that there was no transport in place.
She said it wasn't until Thursday, after term started, that Greg's transport had been confirmed by the county council, to begin on Monday.
Ms Morris said: "I told him 'It's so many sleeps until school', so he was geared up to go to school.
"Once I realised this wasn't going to happen, I just stopped mentioning it. We just carried on with the holidays."
Surrey County Council's leader apologised last year after 149 children, many with additional needs, were left without school transport.
The council said "significant improvements" had been made since last year, but admitted there were issues with finding providers for a small number of children who require specialist provision due to their needs.
A council spokesman said: "We are in direct contact with these families and are actively working with them to find a solution.
"Measures such as personal travel allowances have been offered in the short-term."
