Surrey Fire and Rescue Service told to make improvements
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service has made improvements in some areas, but further changes are needed, the fire inspectorate says.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services graded the service across 11 areas.
Of these, seven required improvement, including the service's ability to identify high risk premises.
Chief Fire Officer, Dan Quin said: "We know that there are areas where we can still improve."
Roy Wilsher, His Majesty's Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), said: "I am satisfied with some aspects of the performance of Surrey Fire and Rescue Service in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks, but the service needs to improve in some areas.
"Despite a significant change in leadership and workforce transfers to London Fire Brigade, the service's culture has improved.
"But I was disappointed to find that the service wasn't doing enough to make sure its protection work was effective, and I have given a new cause of concern," he said.
"We found that the service isn't recording the risk level of fire safety audits it carries out, which means it can't be sure it is targeting the highest-risk buildings."
The fire service said inspectors found a "positive working culture", with staff "empowered and willing to challenge poor behaviours".
Mr Quin said: "The improvement of the service's culture was a priority for all staff, so we are delighted to see these efforts recognised."
He added: "We know that there are areas where we can still improve and we will address these issues as a priority.
"While we had expected a more positive outcome in certain areas we recognise the benefits of an independent inspectorate.
"This is an opportunity for us to re-evaluate our current programmes and strategies."
