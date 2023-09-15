MP and council leader raise concerns over Chertsey asylum housing plan
An MP and a local council leader have said they have "serious concerns" about a plan to house asylum seeker families in Surrey.
Ben Spencer, Conservative MP for Runnymede and Weybridge, said it would put an "unmanageable burden" on schools and healthcare in Chertsey.
The Home Office wants to develop a building in Syward Place, Pyrcroft Road, to house 300 people.
The Home Office has been contacted for comment.
Mr Spencer said: "I have serious concerns about the impact this inappropriate proposal would have on Chertsey, a town of 5,000 residents, and the surrounding area, particularly given the pressure services are already under.
"Asylum seekers need quality accommodation and support, and this includes integration into communities.
"This proposal is not that, and I will fight against any proposal which is unfair to our local community or the asylum seekers that need to be housed."
In 2022 Mr Spencer and Runnymede Borough Council fought plans to house asylum seekers in Aviator Park, Addlestone.
Tom Gracey, leader of Runnymede Borough Council, said: "Plans to place 300 people in one location will place an unmanageable burden on local services and our ability to provide the support these families may need.
"The site suggested was also intended to provide affordable housing for local residents. It cannot be that plans to support asylum seekers mean local residents miss out."
