RHS Wisley: Housing plans 'could harm garden's plants'
- Published
Bosses at a Royal Horticultural Society garden say a proposed housing development nearby could harm heritage assets and plants on its site.
Taylor Wimpey wants to build homes on the former Wisley Airfield in Surrey, near RHS Wisley.
The RHS raised noise, pollution and transport concerns should the development go ahead.
Taylor Wimpey said the benefits "significantly and demonstrably" outweighed any harm.
The developer acquired the site in March 2020 and submitted plans to Guildford Borough Council in July.
A consultation on the plans was delayed due to "issues with the planning application", which led Taylor Wimpey to launch an appeal.
The application will now be decided by a government inspector after 24 days of hearings.
Appeal documents show that Wisley Action Group, Ockham Parish Council and RHS Wisley have submitted a joint statement describing the size and location of the plans as "entirely unsustainable".
The statement said: "RHS Wisley is an internationally significant charitable scientific and destination garden which draws high levels of traffic each year.
"RHS Wisley has real concerns that transport impacts on this key historic facility this not been fully considered in the proposals."
It added: "The impact of transport on the operation of Wisley will be felt in terms of visitorship and financially, as well as through pollution and noise on the heritage asset that includes the valuable plant collection."
New and expanded bus routes, a cycle route network, a net gain of tree cover across the site as well as protecting all ancient and veteran trees were all listed as benefits of the plans.
A number of hearings into the appeal will be held between September and November at Guildford Baptist Church and Guildford Borough Council's offices.
