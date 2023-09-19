Sara Sharif's father, stepmother and uncle appear in court over girl's murder

Sara Sharif's body was found at her home on 10 August
By Hamish Mureddu-Reid & PA Media
The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have appeared at the Old Bailey and were told they will face a murder trial next autumn.

Urfan Sharif, his wife Beinash Batool, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

All three appeared in court on Tuesday via video link.

The court heard after her death, Sara was found to have a "constellation" of healed and healing injuries.

They included a broken collarbone, multiple rib fractures and a brain haemorrhage.

Sara's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August.

A post-mortem examination found that Sara had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries".

Prosecutor Giles Bedoe was told that post-mortem investigations to establish how Sara died were continuing.

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik will stand trial in September 2024

Mr Sharif, 41, Ms Batool, 29, and Mr Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking, Surrey, spoke only to confirm their names and dates of birth.

They are next due to appear on 1 December for a plea hearing, and will stand trial in September 2024.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC remanded all three defendants in custody until their next hearing.

