Raheem Sterling: Trial set for man accused of burglary during World Cup
- Published
A trial date has been set for a man suspected of breaking into Raheem Sterling's house during the World Cup.
Jewellery and watches worth £300,000 were reportedly stolen from the property in Oxshott, Surrey, while Sterling was in Qatar with England.
The player left England's World Cup camp to be with family after intruders broke in on 3 December 2022.
Emiliano Krosi, 23, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday.
He faces 33 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, one of which was the former Manchester City and current Chelsea star's home.
Following the incident, Sterling was forced to miss England's 3-0 win over Senegal.
The plea hearing will take place on 3 November, with a two week trial on 14 February 2023.
Mr Krosi was remanded in custody.
