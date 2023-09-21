Bookham: Four arrested after boy, 11, robbed in park
- Published
Four people have been arrested after an 11-year-old boy was threatened and had his phone stolen in a park in Surrey.
The victim was in Lower Road Recreation Ground in Bookham at about 15:55 BST on Tuesday when he was approached by a group of older boys.
The group accused the boy of filming them before grabbing his mobile phone and smashing it, Surrey Police said.
A 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Police said the suspects ran off across the park in the direction of the Grange Community Centre, taking the phone with them.
Sgt Hayley Poulton said: "I'm sure that this incident will have been distressing both for those involved and for those in the community, who have been involved in previous anti-social behaviour reported to us across the summer months.
"I would like to reassure you that my team are working with appropriate partner agencies to address those issues and are regularly patrolling Bookham.
"At this time, we do not believe the incidents are linked and would advise against any speculation that may be circulating on social media at this time."
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.
