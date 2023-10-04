Sara Sharif: Safeguarding review launched into girl's death
- Published
A safeguarding review will take place into the death of Sara Sharif, it has been announced.
The 10-year-old's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August.
Her father, stepmother and uncle appeared at the Old Bailey last month and were told they would face a murder trial next autumn.
Derek Benson, chair of the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership (SSCP), said: "This process is likely to take some time".
"Findings may not be shared by the Surrey Safeguarding Children Partnership until the partnership is assured that doing so will not prejudice any future legal proceedings," he said.
"This review will be independently led by the SSCP and is a statutory process that will bring together partners including the police, health, social care and education to review the practice of all agencies involved with the family and identify any learning."
The purpose of a local safeguarding child practice review is for agencies to learn lessons to improve the way in which they work to safeguard and promote the welfare of children.
A post-mortem examination found that Sara had suffered "multiple and extensive injuries".
However, the actual cause of her death is still yet to be established.
Urfan Sharif, 41, his wife Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, 28, are charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.
They are next due to appear on 1 December for a plea hearing, and will stand trial in September 2024.
New images of Sara were released by Surrey Police as part of the ongoing investigation.
"The photos present Sara in the way we believe she may have dressed in the months prior to her death," police said.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.