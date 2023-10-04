Redhill: Free solar panels installed in return for cheaper power
- Published
A green energy company is installing solar panels on a roof for free and then selling the electricity to the owners at a reduced price.
Electron Green is paying to put up and maintain more than 200 solar panels on a factory owned by PPE manufacturer, Respirex, in Redhill, Surrey.
The electricity is then to be sold to Respirex, saving them more than £500,000 over 25 years.
Respirex says it gives them certainty about long-term energy expenditure.
Mark Simpson, managing director of Respirex, said: "Electron Green's solar installation and management provides us with certainty about long-term, future energy expenditure, so we can invest in strategic planning with greater confidence.
"The projected cost savings are also particularly attractive at a time when we, and indeed almost every British business, are facing such challenging conditions."
The 238 solar panels will generate enough power to supply the equivalent of more than 30 homes, and reduce Respirex's use of electricity from the grid by 25%, saving more than £10,000 in the first year, the company says.
Daniel Green, CEO and founder of Electron Green, said: "Our model gives UK businesses more control over how they manage and pay for power, and an easy way to have low-cost green solar electricity.
"Businesses need the confidence that there is capacity to match greater demand, and flexibility about how they can pay for it."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.