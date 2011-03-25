Man charged with serious assault in Eastbourne
A 32-year-old man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to another man in East Sussex.
The victim, 32, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after he was assaulted in Langley Road, Eastbourne, early on Tuesday.
He was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital before being transferred to the Hurstwood Park Neurological Centre, in Haywards Heath.
A 24-year old woman has been released on police bail.
