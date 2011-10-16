Sainsbury's guard in East Grinstead run over by suspect
A security guard was hit by a car after he tried to stop a suspected shoplifter at a supermarket in West Sussex.
The guard chased after the man at a Sainsbury's store in East Grinstead at 14:00 BST on Saturday after he was seen stealing DVDs.
But while he tried to stop the suspect getting away he was hit by the man's car and thrown from the bonnet, suffering a broken collar bone.
The suspect then drove off empty handed after he dropped the DVDs.
'Forensic examination'
Det Con Matt Wilson said: "The victim has been left shaken and will need time to recover after breaking his collar bone.
"Forensic examinations are under way and neighbourhood officers are viewing CCTV and speaking to local residents."
It is believed the security guard was hit after trying to block the exit of a car park of the store in Brooklands Way, where the suspect was turning around his car.
The offender is described as white, about 20-years-old, of slim build with short spiked hair. He was wearing a bright orange jumper around his waist.
Two female passengers were in the car when he drove off.