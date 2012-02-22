Steyning arsonist sought by Sussex Police
- Published
An arsonist is being sought by police after a number of fires in a West Sussex village.
Fires have been started in porches, bins, skips and sheds in Steyning in recent weeks.
In the latest incident, on Tuesday, a family were woken by their smoke alarm and found umbrellas and a walking stick had been set alight in their porch.
Two men, aged 24 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail.
Sussex Police plan to hold a meeting in the village on Thursday.
Det Insp Jo Banks said: "We are investigating the series of fires which have been set in bins, skips, porches and sheds and concentrating our resources in solving these crimes.
"With the fires taking place after dark, patrols have been stepped up in the village each night."