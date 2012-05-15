Vomiting bug outbreak closes Worthing Hospital wards
- Published
Two wards at a hospital in West Sussex have been closed following an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug norovirus.
The wards at Worthing Hospital are closed to new inpatient admissions, Western Sussex Hospitals NHS said.
The trust said there were also more limited restrictions at its other hospital, St Richard's in Chichester.
Director of nursing Cathy Stone said: "The vast majority of our wards are not affected at the moment, and we want to keep it that way."
Visitors have been advised to postpone trips to Worthing Hospital if they have been affected by diarrhoea or vomiting symptoms in the previous 48 hours.
