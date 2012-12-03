Husband interviewed over Hove woman Mary Saunders' death
An 85-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering his 71-year-old wife at their home in Hove has been interviewed in hospital by police.
Mary Saunders was found dead at the couple's flat in Court Farm Road, on 29 November. A post-mortem examination has failed to establish the cause of death.
The man was interviewed under caution at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Saturday.
Police said he was formally released from arrest after the interview.
'Health condition'
The man, whose full name has not been given, was admitted to hospital with minor injuries after Mrs Saunders' body was found
Police said although his injuries had been treated, he remained in hospital with a "pre-existing and very serious underlying health condition".
They added that further forensic tests would take place on the body of Mrs Saunders, and no natural cause of death had been found.
Officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team are investigating the death, which is still being treated as murder.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.