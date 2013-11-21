Woman dies in Seaford after being hit by car
- 21 November 2013
An 83-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car in East Sussex.
The woman got off a bus and was crossing the road on the A259 in in Seaford when she was struck by a Ford Fiesta.
She died at the scene from her injuries, Sussex Police said.
The incident happened at about 17:20 GMT on Wednesday. The road was closed for several hours while the investigation took place.