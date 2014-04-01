Sussex Police officers suspended over woman in car allegation
Two uniformed police officers have been suspended from duty over allegations involving a woman in their police car.
Sussex Police said the two officers from the East Sussex division were being investigated by the force's professional standards department.
It follows allegations over their "interaction with a female member of the public in a marked police vehicle in Heathfield in November".
They were suspended on 28 March pending an investigation for gross misconduct.
"We cannot comment further on the case as the investigation is still ongoing," the force said in a statement.
