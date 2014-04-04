Selsey law firm probe police charge three with fraud
Three people have been charged with fraud offences after an investigation into a law firm in West Sussex.
Sussex Police said it followed the alleged disappearance of about £900,000 from client accounts at CK Solicitors in Selsey, which is now closed.
Simon Kenny, from Catsfield, and Emma Coates, of Selsey, are accused of false accounting.
They and Stephen Hiseman, of Morzine, France, are also charged with fraud by abuse of position.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2011.
Mr Kenny, 57, of Old Hunt Stables, Ms Coates, 44, of West Street, and Mr Hiseman, 57, are due to appear before Westminster magistrates in London on 23 April.
