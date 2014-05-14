Image copyright other Image caption Rev Jackson, 53, said one of his key tasks was to be a "mediator"

The new Bishop of Lewes has been ordained at Westminster Abbey by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Reverend Richard Jackson replaced the Right Reverend Wallace Benn, who retired in 2012.

Bishop Benn was cleared of misconduct in 2013 after being accused of failing to tell police about paedophile priest Robert Coles, who was jailed for eight years in 2013.

Rev Jackson, 53, said one of his key tasks was to be a "mediator".

Speaking of his new role, he said: "One of my key tasks is to be a mediator and to bring people to mutual understanding.

"I really want to be a bishop to all people, it is as simple as that."

Rev Jackson studied at Christ Church, Oxford and Cranfield Institute of Technology, before studying to be ordained at Trinity College in Bristol.

A former vicar at Rudgwick, in the Chichester diocese, he has also served as rural dean for Horsham.

Coles, of Eastbourne, was jailed in February 2013, after admitting 11 sex abuse charges relating to three boys aged from 10 to 16.

The Chichester diocese has apologised to his victims.

The apology was endorsed by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and the Church's General Synod.