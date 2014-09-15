Arrest after Ashdown Forest crash kills two bikers
- Published
A man has been arrested after a crash in the Ashdown Forest in which two motorcyclists died.
Two motorcycles and a Range Rover were involved in the crash in Chuck Hatch, near Hartfield in East Sussex, on Sunday evening, Sussex Police said.
Both motorcyclists, a 19-year-old from Forest Row and a 20-year-old from Turners Hill, died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Range Rover had been questioned in custody and released on bail until November.
The 52-year-old man was held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, he added.
The two dead men have not been named.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.