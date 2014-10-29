Man dies after Brighton construction site fall
- Published
A man who suffered serious head injuries after falling about 20ft (6m) at a Brighton construction site has died in hospital.
The 55-year-old fell while working on buildings next to Stanmer House in Stanmer Park on 30 September.
He was taken by air ambulance to St George's Hospital in Tooting in south-east London, but died on Tuesday.
The Health and Safety Executive and Sussex Police are investigating the incident.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.