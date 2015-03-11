Sarah Payne memorial statue stolen from Surrey primary school
A bronze statue to commemorate murdered schoolgirl Sarah Payne has been stolen from her primary school in Surrey.
The 2ft (60cm) statue of a young girl was presented to Burhill Primary School, in Pleasant Place, Hersham, in memory of the former pupil.
The eight-year-old was murdered by convicted paedophile Roy Whiting in West Sussex in 2000.
Police believe three people were involved in theft, which happened at about 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Sgt Marc Nettleingham said: "We are carrying out a number of enquiries to identify the offenders responsible for this theft, which is particularly reprehensible given that it was presented to the school in memory of Sarah Payne.
"I am appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, or with any other information, to come forward straightaway."
Police said a van was also seen in the area at the time of the theft.