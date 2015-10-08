Drunken passenger crackdown at Gatwick Airport
- Published
More than 100 passengers have been reported as being disruptive at Gatwick Airport in the last four months.
Of those, 80 passengers were refused carriage by airlines and 26 people arrested - the majority for being drunk and disorderly, police said.
One passenger threatened to kill a member of the flight crew.
In an operation to crackdown on drunken behaviour at the airport, Sussex Police said officers were called to 208 flights between June and September.
There were 118 reported incidents involving disruptive passengers, a Sussex Police spokesman said.
Ch Insp Andy Kundert said: "We have been advising any passengers who have been identified as drinking too much, or are a bit rowdy, they need to moderate their drinking.
"Many many have listened, but unfortunately there were 26 people who didn't.
"People have been arrested for threats to cause harm to crew or passengers. One member of a flight crew received a threat to kill."