Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jamiv Usman stabbed his girlfriend after she asked him to leave their home

A man who stabbed his girlfriend more than 100 times in front of her two-year-old son has been jailed for 20 years.

Jamiv Usman, 32, attacked the 19-year-old woman days after she had asked him to leave their home in Brighton, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

She was left with a neck injury that needed nine hours of surgery and wounds that caused both lungs to collapse.

Usman was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Lewes Crown Court.

Sussex Police said the woman pretended to be dead after the attack in Meadowview, then left the house and staggered on to a nearby empty bus.

The driver called police and drove her to the bus depot.

The victim's child was found in a distressed state by a neighbour at about midnight on 28 March 2015.

Image copyright eddie mitchell Image caption The woman staggered out of the property and on to a nearby bus

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The knife used by Usman was found dumped in a nearby hedge

Det Insp Andy Wolstenholme said it was a miracle the woman survived.

"The last 16 months for her have been very difficult but she has been recovering slowly," he said.

"She demonstrated great courage at the time of the attack, as well giving evidence during the trial.

"She is an inspiration."