Image caption Police have released a CCTV image of a man suspected of attempted abduction

An eight-year-old girl has been attacked after posting a letter for her parents, police have said.

She was grabbed and pushed to the ground as she walked along Tidy Street from Gloucester Street in Brighton at about 08:15 BST on Saturday.

Two passers-by shouted at her attacker and he ran off. The girl was left extremely shocked and suffered grazes.

A CCTV image has been released by Sussex Police of a man being sought over the attack.

The force said the man, who is thought to be holding a bottle, is suspected of attempted abduction.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, white, about 5ft 6in tall, slim and with dark dark hair.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact Sussex Police.