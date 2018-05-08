Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The girl was grabbed just after she turned the corner into Tidy Street

A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was grabbed and pushed to the ground in Brighton.

She had been to post a letter for her parents when it happened in Tidy Street on Saturday morning, police said.

Passers-by shouted at the man, who ran off. The girl suffered grazes and shock but did not need hospital treatment.

Sussex Police said a 24-year-old man from Brighton had been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction and remained in custody.

The force issued an appeal to trace three people who were walking behind the girl at the time.

Det Insp Lee Horner said: "We are really keen to trace these people who may have valuable information which could assist our investigation."