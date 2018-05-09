Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police are appealing for three people seen on CCTV to come forward

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to kidnap and sexually assault an eight-year-old girl in Brighton.

Michael Belhawla, 24, confirmed his name and address - Auckland Drive, Brighton - when he appeared before city magistrates on Wednesday.

He is charged with attempted kidnap and attempted sexual assault.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 6 June.

Police want to trace three people, seen in CCTV images, who were near the scene, in Tidy Street, at about 08:30 BST on Saturday.