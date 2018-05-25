Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Seaford saw three cliff falls in 48 hours last June

Cliff-edge selfies are not worth the risks, visitors to the south coast are being warned this summer.

A public information campaign has been launched ahead of the summer months, when visitor numbers to the famous Sussex cliffs significantly increase.

Safety messages will also be shared on social media tagged #BeCliffAware.

Coastguard Matt Pavitt said the landscape was constantly changing and the cliffs had overhangs and faults that could not be seen from the top.

"Cliff falls can occur at any time and can be significant, such as the 50,000 tonnes of rock which fell on to the beach at Seaford Head last summer," he said.

"We're reminding everyone to stay safe. Warning signs are there for a reason."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Dangerous cracks have been seen at Seaford Head

Seaford Head saw three cliff falls in 48 hours last June after a dry winter left the chalk more brittle.

Search-and-rescue operations took place after two chalk falls and a section was later roped off.

Mr Pavitt said visitors were being urged to keep away from the edge and the base of the cliffs when on the beach.

"Don't risk going to the edge to take a selfie," Mr Pavitt said. "No photograph is worth risking your life for."

Anyone who sees anyone in danger, or witnesses someone who has fallen, is being urged not to try to rescue them but to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

The poster and social media campaign is being promoted by HM Coastguard, the National Trust, the South Downs National Park and Sussex Wildlife Trust along with East Sussex, Seaford, Wealden, Eastbourne and Lewes councils.

In East Sussex, the white cliffs stretch from Eastbourne past Beachy Head and the Seven Sisters to Seaford Head.

Visitors flock there throughout the summer to photograph the landscape and walk along coastal paths.