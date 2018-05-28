Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Christina Abbotts' body was found at a flat in Highams Hill, Gossops Green, Crawley

A man has been charged with murdering a woman found dead after she failed to turn up for her own birthday party.

Christina Abbotts' body was found at a flat in Highams Hill, Gossops Green, Crawley, at about 22:30 BST on Friday.

Concerned friends had raised the alarm when Ms Abbotts, who was in her 20s, could not be contacted.

Zahid Naseem, 47, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, is accused of killing her and is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court, police said.

The preliminary cause of death from a post-mortem examination is blunt force trauma to the head, a Sussex Police spokesman said.