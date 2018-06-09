Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tyler Murphy has undergone 27 operations

An "inspirational" brain tumour survivor has been honoured for his work supporting others with the condition.

Tyler Murphy was diagnosed with a rare glioneuronal tumour at the age of 12 and has undergone 27 operations, leaving him with severe disabilities.

The 21-year-old has received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for his work.

He said he was "over the moon" with the award.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tyler Murphy and Fearne Cotton at Children in Need in November 2014

Mr Murphy, who has problems with his vision and numbness and tremors on his left side, added: "I really hope it helps to raise awareness about what it's like to live with a brain tumour."

From Barnham, West Sussex, he founded Tyler's Trust in 2014, which has given out hundreds of gift boxes to children in hospital, alongside his work giving talks in schools and on the radio.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tyler Murphy and his mum Jan Ellis preparing a gift box

His mother Jan Ellis, 50, said: "When we got the letter about his award, I couldn't read it out to him because I was crying so much.

"This is such a tribute to his courage... despite his own awful personal challenges, he always looks for the positive.

"I couldn't be prouder of him and he inspires me every day."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hockey star Richard Leman was appointed OBE

In other awards. two-time Olympic medallist Richard Leman, from West Sussex, was appointed OBE for services to hockey.

He played for East Grinstead Hockey Club and was part of the team that won gold at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

He also bagged a bronze at the previous Games, and later became Great Britain Hockey president.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stacey Dooley is well known for her BBC Three investigations

Stacey Dooley, who lives in East Sussex, became an MBE for services to broadcasting.

She is known for her BBC Three investigative series, covering topics ranging from the fight against Isis to abortion.