A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery after a woman was found dead in a bus shelter.

The victim was discovered at 02:55 BST on Tuesday in the shelter in King Edward Parade, Eastbourne.

The 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, remained in police custody at 13:00 on Thursday.

Sussex Police said a post-mortem examination has taken place but the identity of the 40-year-old victim has not yet been revealed.