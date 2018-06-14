Murder arrest after body found in Eastbourne bus shelter
- 14 June 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery after a woman was found dead in a bus shelter.
The victim was discovered at 02:55 BST on Tuesday in the shelter in King Edward Parade, Eastbourne.
The 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, remained in police custody at 13:00 on Thursday.
Sussex Police said a post-mortem examination has taken place but the identity of the 40-year-old victim has not yet been revealed.