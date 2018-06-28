Image caption Russell Kyle denied a charge of dangerous driving at Brighton Magistrates' Court

A Sussex police officer has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving after a man was hit by a patrol car on a pedestrian crossing.

PC Russell Kyle, 31, of Brookdean Road, Worthing, West Sussex, was charged in connection with the incident in Kings Road, Brighton, last September.

The 59-year-old pedestrian suffered broken ribs and cuts to his face

Mr Kyle appeared before Brighton magistrates, where a trial date was set for 26 July at Lewes Crown Court.

Image caption Russell Kyle is alleged to have driven his police car the wrong way down Kings Road in Brighton

It is alleged that he drove his police car the wrong way down Kings Road and through a red light before striking the pedestrian shortly after 18:00 BST on 19 September.

He was released on unconditional bail.

Sussex Police said Mr Kyle would also face a misconduct hearing in due course.