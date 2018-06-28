PC denies driving charge after man hit on Brighton crossing
A Sussex police officer has pleaded not guilty to a charge of dangerous driving after a man was hit by a patrol car on a pedestrian crossing.
PC Russell Kyle, 31, of Brookdean Road, Worthing, West Sussex, was charged in connection with the incident in Kings Road, Brighton, last September.
The 59-year-old pedestrian suffered broken ribs and cuts to his face
Mr Kyle appeared before Brighton magistrates, where a trial date was set for 26 July at Lewes Crown Court.
It is alleged that he drove his police car the wrong way down Kings Road and through a red light before striking the pedestrian shortly after 18:00 BST on 19 September.
He was released on unconditional bail.
Sussex Police said Mr Kyle would also face a misconduct hearing in due course.