A "high risk" convicted killer who went missing, prompting a police manhunt, has been found.

Christopher Moxon, 40, had last been seen in St Leonards-on-Sea, in East Sussex, on Tuesday morning.

Moxon was found safe in Brighton in the early hours, Sussex Police said.

He had been ordered to be detained indefinitely in 2002 after admitting the manslaughter of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Natalie Scott.

Sussex Police said he had been considered to be high risk because of his mental health issues, but was not thought to have been a risk to the general public.

Lewes Crown Court heard Moxon, then 24 and living in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, had thought his girlfriend from Bognor Regis had been sent to kill him.

Judge Richard Brown ordered his indefinite detention after being told Moxon had been suffering from severe delusions and had claimed he had to kill his girlfriend to save himself.